Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 25.9% in the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $202.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.92.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of HWM stock opened at $192.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.83 and a twelve month high of $198.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.87 and a 200 day moving average of $170.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.