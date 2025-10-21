Aurora Investment Counsel Buys Shares of 7,102 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWI. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 440,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 250,133 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,886,000 after purchasing an additional 172,779 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $23,449,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $21,301,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,296,000 after purchasing an additional 118,830 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.25.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI opened at $201.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.55. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.37 and a 12-month high of $202.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Featured Stories

