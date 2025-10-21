Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 5,865 Shares of Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Crocs by 477.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 23.0% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 6.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Trading Down 0.8%

Crocs stock opened at $82.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.54. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $73.76 and a one year high of $139.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Crocs from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crocs from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Crocs to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 3,261 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,086.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,329.73. This trade represents a 26.83% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Healy acquired 2,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.56 per share, with a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,971.68. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Articles

