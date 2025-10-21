Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,723,000 after acquiring an additional 565,857 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,983,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 110,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $226.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.30 and a 12 month high of $226.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.09.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.270-2.270 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $403,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,155.20. This trade represents a 29.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 45,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $9,597,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,751.25. The trade was a 65.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,545 shares of company stock valued at $25,040,158 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

