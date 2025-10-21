Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 269.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.75 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.