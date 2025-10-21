iShares Silver Trust $SLV Shares Acquired by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1,685.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,363,000 after buying an additional 68,041 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 30,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

