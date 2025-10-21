Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,500 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 29,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 215,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 100,444 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 449,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 114,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 195,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS stock opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.80%.The business had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. CIBC increased their price target on Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Pan American Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

