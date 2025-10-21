Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 290 Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $2,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares in the company, valued at $13,935,708. This trade represents a 0.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total value of $311,528.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,139.58. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $825.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $787.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $813.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 11.11%.The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $935.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Dbs Bank upgraded Equinix to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $960.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.