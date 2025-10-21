Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading 8.4% Higher – Time to Buy?

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 59.63 ($0.80). Approximately 1,794,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,608,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.74).

Mkango Resources Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.19. The company has a market cap of £208.28 million, a PE ratio of -78.47 and a beta of 2.17.

About Mkango Resources

Mkango’s corporate strategy is to develop new sustainable primary and secondary sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean technologies. This integrated Mine, Refine, Recycle strategy differentiates Mkango from its peers, uniquely positioning the Company in the rare earths sector.

Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.

