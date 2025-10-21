iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Short Interest Update

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 12,300 shares, an increase of 95.2% from the September 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRHY opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.30. The stock has a market cap of $78.17 million and a PE ratio of 14.81. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

About iShares High Yield Active ETF

The iShares High Yield Active ETF (BRHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund seeks to maximize total return by actively managing a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds with maturities of ten years or less. BRHY was launched on Jun 17, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

