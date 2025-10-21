Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ: HRMY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/19/2025 – Harmony Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2025 – Harmony Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $50.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Harmony Biosciences had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/11/2025 – Harmony Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/28/2025 – Harmony Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Harmony Biosciences had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Harmony Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $50.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/25/2025 – Harmony Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2025 – Harmony Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2025 – Harmony Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $48.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2025 – Harmony Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

