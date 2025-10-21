Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $773,405,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 726,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,139,000 after buying an additional 51,893 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $454,530,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 623,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,123,000 after buying an additional 50,870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $762.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $451.00 and a 1-year high of $771.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $724.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.08.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

