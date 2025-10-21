Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,239 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NIKE by 39.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 177,009 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $235,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded NIKE from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

NIKE Trading Up 0.5%

NKE opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $83.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

