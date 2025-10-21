Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 33.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 258,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 324,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Up 33.3%

The stock has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

