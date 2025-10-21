Aurora Investment Counsel Buys 497 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,271 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Ormat Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 294.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 60.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 57.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 20.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.30.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA opened at $109.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.97. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $111.08.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $234.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.26 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.33%.

Insider Activity at Ormat Technologies

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 981 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $94,862.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,251.90. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 9,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $871,795.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,415.42. This represents a 27.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,926 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,296 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

