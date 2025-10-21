Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Shares Down 15.6% – Time to Sell?

Niobay Metals Inc. (CVE:NBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 15.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 467,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 241,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Niobay Metals Stock Down 15.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Niobay Metals

Niobay Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for niobium, tantalum, titanium, and phosphate properties. It holds 100% interests in the James Bay niobium project that covers an area of 8,833 hectares located in the James Bay Lowlands in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and 72.5% interests in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project that covers 83 contiguous concessions covering a total of 4,645 hectares located to the north of Girardville, in the Lac Saint-Jean region, province of Quebec, Canada.

