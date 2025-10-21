Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BKHA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Performance
BKHA opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $11.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hawk Acquisition
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Black Hawk Acquisition by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 462,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hawk Acquisition by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hawk Acquisition by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 354,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,162,000.
Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile
Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.
