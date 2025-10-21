Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BKHA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Performance

BKHA opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

Get Black Hawk Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hawk Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Black Hawk Acquisition by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 462,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hawk Acquisition by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hawk Acquisition by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 354,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,162,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Black Hawk Acquisition

Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.