Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYE. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 632.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 171.6% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.43.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

