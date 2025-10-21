iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Sold by Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC

Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $674.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $677.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $658.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

