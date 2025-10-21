Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $315,000 Position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,513 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 10.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,941,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,305 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,578,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after acquiring an additional 347,564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,204,000 after acquiring an additional 137,602 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,296,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,217 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 13.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 988,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 114,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Barclays raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE BBVA opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 29.17%.The company had revenue of $10.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.3736 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 395.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

