Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Stock Price Up 54.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Free Report) shot up 54.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.23 and last traded at C$2.18. 13,039,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,287% from the average session volume of 297,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Northern Superior Resources Trading Up 54.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$377.29 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.01.

About Northern Superior Resources

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company explores for silver and copper. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

