Evermay Wealth Management LLC Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 486.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after buying an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after buying an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after buying an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,713,000 after buying an additional 352,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $489.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.95.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $503.61 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $294.68 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $456.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.20, a P/E/G ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total transaction of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,959,138.21. This trade represents a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.