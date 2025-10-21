Towneley Capital Management Inc DE Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Towneley Capital Management Inc DE lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $403.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $340.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.34. The firm has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

