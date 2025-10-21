Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.29.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

