Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 2,479 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $899,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 354,116 shares in the company, valued at $182,369,740. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total transaction of $5,306,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,257,564.08. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,090 shares of company stock worth $75,500,649 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.9%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $503.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.20, a P/E/G ratio of 113.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $456.70 and a 200-day moving average of $450.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $294.68 and a one year high of $517.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. DZ Bank cut CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.95.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

