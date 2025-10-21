Klingman & Associates LLC Has $580,000 Stake in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco grew its stake in Truist Financial by 435.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.0%

TFC stock opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.