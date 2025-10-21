Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Partners LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, NFP Retirement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $157.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.15 and a 200 day moving average of $168.92. The company has a market cap of $245.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.46. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 111.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.44.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

