Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4%

PG opened at $151.98 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $146.96 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $1,778,655.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 319,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,703,248.36. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $74,592.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock worth $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.