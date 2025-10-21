Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,620,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,045,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 12.6% during the first quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $143.32 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.73 and a 12 month high of $146.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.11. The company has a market cap of $159.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

