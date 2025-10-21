BG Investment Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

BG Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 403,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Finally, Luminvest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Luminvest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VYMI opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.29. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $86.08. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.