Triton Financial Group Inc Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.6% of Triton Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 235,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.38.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE IBM opened at $283.64 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $301.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

