Advantage Trust Co Purchases 417 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Advantage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 556.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $151.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.59. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $146.96 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 40,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $6,309,515.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 319,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,228,106.25. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. This trade represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

