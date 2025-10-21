Phoenix Financial Ltd. Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,108 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $302,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,414 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $100.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.85. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,268. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

