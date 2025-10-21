Aurora Investment Counsel Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,931,000 after buying an additional 222,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $707,973,000 after buying an additional 519,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,453,000 after buying an additional 1,035,865 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,955,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $271,541,000 after buying an additional 138,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,374,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,105,000 after buying an additional 83,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.5%

TROW stock opened at $104.24 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 56.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $106.92.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

