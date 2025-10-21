Liberty One Investment Management LLC Has $815,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Liberty One Investment Management LLC cut its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 221.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 3.8%

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,102.11 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,332.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,354.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 price objective on MercadoLibre and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,810.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.