Fiduciary Family Office LLC Grows Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 346.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 66.7% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COF opened at $214.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.10. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.22 and a 52 week high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.25, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC set a $218.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.78.

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $727,989.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,786.36. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total transaction of $2,304,576.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,824. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

