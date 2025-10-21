QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM is Maj Invest Holding A S’s 3rd Largest Position

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,327,279 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,396 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 7.4% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $211,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $167.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.82.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 8,335 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.06, for a total value of $1,384,110.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,067,998.46. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,102 shares of company stock valued at $27,706,855. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

