Divergent Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $330.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $332.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.28 and a 200 day moving average of $301.85.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.