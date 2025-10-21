696 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Bought by Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 696 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $276.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.44. The firm has a market cap of $789.47 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Melius Research boosted their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.69.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. The trade was a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,769 shares of company stock valued at $36,428,967 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

