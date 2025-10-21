Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at $8,219,202.16. The trade was a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,533.68. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock opened at $151.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $146.96 and a 1 year high of $180.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.59.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

