VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Makes New Investment in Medtronic PLC $MDT

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 118,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,286,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,014,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,233,780,000 after acquiring an additional 810,854 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,278,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,001,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,680,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,858,332,000 after acquiring an additional 756,192 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,009,795 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,708,220,000 after acquiring an additional 566,155 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,980,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,308 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on MDT
Medtronic Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $99.37.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.24%.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Louis Vuitton Earnings Show Luxury Bull Market Isn’t Done Yet
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 High-Yield Banks for Investors to Buy on the Dip
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 5 Surprising Stocks Set to Benefit From a Future Robotics Boom
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.