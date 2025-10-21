Fiduciary Family Office LLC Sells 475 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Fiduciary Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.8% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. DA Davidson set a $117.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walmart from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.63.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $403,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,052,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,255,856.80. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 623,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,750,895.66. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,038 shares of company stock worth $14,869,054. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $107.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.16. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $853.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

