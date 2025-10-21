Triton Financial Group Inc Invests $949,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $153.64 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.69 and its 200 day moving average is $139.29.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 57.58%. The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

