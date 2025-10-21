Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 15,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 703,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,106,000 after buying an additional 19,469 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,898.14. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $559.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.29.

ISRG opened at $458.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $454.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

