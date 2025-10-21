Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,222 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,596 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $141,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 32,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,943.84. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,805.65. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $211.82 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $217.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.98, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.67 and its 200 day moving average is $191.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, September 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.60.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

