Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ariston Services Group boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 261,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.9% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MMC opened at $189.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.12 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $222.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

