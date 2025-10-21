iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,770,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $109,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.87.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

