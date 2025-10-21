Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.0% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $297.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $134.25 and a twelve month high of $311.37.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.8348 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $270.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.