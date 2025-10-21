9,902 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Acquired by Triton Financial Group Inc

Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.28.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at $11,572,395.93. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,557,750 shares of company stock valued at $239,713,896 in the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $181.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.32, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.90 and a 12-month high of $190.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.50 and its 200 day moving average is $144.42.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

