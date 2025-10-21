Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 199,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $22,069,214.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,880,498.85. This represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,449,840. This represents a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 665,924 shares of company stock valued at $73,369,357 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $127.71 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $128.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 price objective on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

